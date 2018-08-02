At the open: TSX falls lower as financials, energy stocks dip

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as financial and energy stocks fell on escalating trade worries and a dip in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index.GSPTSE was down 71.74 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 16,305.03.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, after technology stocks fell, as fears of a trade war between the United States and China were sparked after President Donald Trump proposed 25-per-cent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.37 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 25,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.88 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 2,800.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.76 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 7,659.52 at the opening bell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump directed the increase from a previously proposed 10-per-cent duty because China has refused to meet Washington’s demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Beijing responded to the new threat saying it was ready to escalate the trade war.

As has been the case through the trade spat, shares of trade-sensitive companies were the first to be hit. All 28 of the 30 companies on the Dow Jones Industrial Average that were trading premarket were lower.

Caterpillar and Boeing both dropped about 2 per cent premarket. Chipmakers, whose major clients include Chinese companies, also declined, with Micron, Nvidia, AMD and Intel down between 0.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

“Markets are substantially weaker as investors are spooked out by the latest development in the trade battle,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“Economic strength is evident and the jobs market is strong, but the trade war is creating turbulence for investors and trading is expected to be choppy, volatile and could easily change direction.”

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but characterized the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September.

Germany’s blue-chip index DAX, which is seen as a trade war proxy, fell 1.5 per cent in midday trading while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 was down about 0.8 per cent.

A number of poor trading updates, notably by German industrial conglomerate Siemens, also help drag down European bourses.

Euro zone government bond yields edged down. Borrowing costs in Germany and France pulled back from seven-week highs as demand for safe-haven debt grew after the U.S. administration increased pressure on China by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.6 per cent down, dragged down by a 1.8-per-cent fall in Chinese H-shares.

Analysts blame the current retreat in world stock markets on uncertainty around the trade policy of the Trump administration, while recent corporate results and economic data are seen overall as encouraging.

“One needs to have a strong gut feeling to invest in this environment and in August, I doubt many people will have one,” said Herve Goulletquer, deputy head of research at France’s La Banque Postale Asset Management in Paris.

He added that investors badly needed a “framework of interpretation” to read through the trade statements of the Trump administration and the poor visibility on that front was holding markets back.

Sterling briefly and only modestly rose after the Bank of England hiked interest rates above their financial crisis lows and signaled it was in no hurry to tighten policy further with an uncertain Brexit on the horizon.

The pound rose from $1.3081 to $1.3129 after the decision but quickly gave up its gains and was trading at 1.3050 by 1150 GMT.

“Although today’s hike was priced in already for the most part, it should help to stabilize the pound, which in turn will keep a lid on imported inflation that can be exacerbated by a weakened currency,” said Hinesh Patel, a portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected, characterizing the U.S. economy as strong and staying on track to increase borrowing costs in September and likely again in December.

Oil prices fell for a third day, following a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories that added to existing concern about the rapid rise in global crude supply.

Brent crude futures were down 39 cents at $72.00 a barrel.

Copper hit a two-week low on Thursday as a flare-up in trade tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China boosted the dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $6,095.

In a bright spot, Tesla jumped 9.7 percent after the electric car maker said it would produce its new Model 3 sedan at a profit, buoying hopes it will stanch its financial losses in the second half of the year.

Yum Brands declined 2.5 percent after quarterly sales at established outlets missed estimates, as fewer customers dined at its Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains.

DowDuPont dipped 1.2 percent after the chemical producer reported quarterly results.

Shares of TripAdvisor and Cognizant slipped 12.7 percent and 5.9 percent after earnings failed to impress investors.

A Commerce Department report at 10 a.m. ET is likely to show that factory goods orders rose 0.7 percent in June, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

