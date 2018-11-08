At the open: TSX flat as drop in oil pulls down energy shares

Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as energy shares fell on decline in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 19.8 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,349.63.

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday following a rally in the previous session that was spurred by relief after the midterm elections, with investor focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.71 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 26,139.59. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.51 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,806.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.58 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,544.17 at the opening bell.

Stocks gained more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after Americans voted for a divided Congress, which was largely anticipated by investors who raised bets that it would be positive for stocks.

While it could make it harder for President Donald Trump to push through new legislations such as additional tax cuts, investors are hoping for compromise on policies such as increasing infrastructure spending.

Despite the dip in futures, which according to traders was natural after strong gains seen on Wednesday, investors are positive about the outcome.

“The general sentiment is I should be buying into a split Congress, because it probably means nothing will happen out of Washington,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

The Fed, which is set to release its rate decision at 2:00 pm ET, is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the statement that follows could lay the ground for a fourth rate hike in December and for the next year.

A steep selloff in October has taken the S&P 500 down 4.2 per cent from its record high, with investors worried that the U.S. economy could gather more steam and encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

However, some of those worries were put to rest by Wednesday’s election results, which reduced the odds of further corporate tax cuts by the Trump administration.

Oil edged lower on Thursday, surrendering early gains, as investors focused on the pace of growth in global crude supply, which is increasing more quickly than many had expected.

Chinese data earlier in the day that showed record oil imports in October offered some temporary respite to bearishness that has developed in the past couple of weeks over the expected crude market balance in 2019.

Record U.S. crude production and signals from Iraq, Abu Dhabi and Indonesia that output will grow more quickly than expected in 2019 pushed the price of Brent oil to its lowest since mid-August earlier in the week.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents to $71.86 a barrel, having touched a session high of $73.08, while U.S. crude futures fell 8 cents to $61.59.

“Once again, the U.S. has shown that when it is economic to do so, it can increase production at a greater pace than Saudi Arabia,” Olivier Jakob, a strategist at Petromatrix, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This means that the price is today a greater solver to the crude oil balance than in the past, when there was no solver apart from the supply policy of Saudi Arabia. Six months from now, the U.S. will be producing more crude oil than the unverified sustainable production capacity of Saudi Arabia.

