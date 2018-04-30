At the open: TSX opens higher after its surprise shutdown on Friday

Canada’s main index opened higher on Monday after it resumed trading following Friday’s abrupt shutdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 9.06 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,677.99.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly rose.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, dipped after a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher production there. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent at $67.34 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as weaker-than-expected German retail sales knocked euro zone sentiment.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2853 to the greenback, or 77.80 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of $1.2833 to $1.2873.

The loonie hit a three-week low intraday on Friday at $1.2900, pressured by recent comments from the Bank of Canada that were seen as dovish, and as the rise in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the greenback.

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 per cent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell.

World stocks are set to notch up a positive month for the first time since January, helped by positive earnings from U.S. technology firms and a clutch of headline-grabbing M&A deals.

Friday’s seemingly successful summit between the leaders of North and South Korean was the icing on the cake, pushing Asian bourses higher on Monday.

MSCI’s all-country index of global equities is up 1.3 per cent for April ahead of another torrent of first quarter earnings. Apple is set to be the standout report on Tuesday.

Strong earnings from Facebook and Amazon gave global technology stocks a shot in the arm last week.

Reports of big M&A deals, including T-Mobile’s proposed merger with Sprint in the United States and a tie-up between British supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and ASDA, kept global stock markets firmly in the spotlight.

“Large M&A news shows that confidence is there for making big deals. And while I would suggest not all of the recent deals are positive, the ASDA-Sainsbury’s one looks particularly good and the stock price reactions seems to bear that out,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Sainsbury’s shares shot up 20 per cent at the open after the retailer agreed a 13.3 billion pound merger with Walmart’s ASDA. The news shook up retail stocks across Europe.

Overall, the pan-continental STOXX index rose 0.1 per cent while Germany’s DAX gained a similar amount.

Asian shares had earlier extended gains as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, although some investors were cautious about the outlook against the backdrop of a simmering U.S.-China trade dispute.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1 per cent, adding to a similar rise on Friday. The index is now poised for a modest rise this month after two consecutive losses.

South Korea’s KOSPI index jumped 0.8 per cent and is set to end April more than 2.5 per cent higher following record profits from tech giant Samsung Electronics and after a successful inter-Korean summit.

On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un agreed to end hostilities and work toward “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula.

“The direction of travel is more positive that it was at the end of last year and geopolitics is now not the concern it was in the beginning of April,” said Hewson of CMC Markets.

“But the potential for trade wars would be the main issue for me going forward, that’s the clear and present danger, and what effect it may have on oil prices.”

The dollar meanwhile held steady just below its strongest level since mid-January against a basket of currencies as traders awaited U.S. consumer spending numbers to see whether the greenback can continue its recent run of gains.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also due to meet this week, and while no rate hike is expected, investors will look for clues on the future pace of hikes.

“There might be a tweak to the inflation language acknowledging the move towards 2 per cent on year-on-year inflation rather than ‘have continued to run below 2 percent’”, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note.

U.S. payrolls numbers are also due Friday.

In Europe, the prospect of fresh Italian elections sent Southern European bond prices tumbling while Italian stocks fell on a day of gains for most European share indexes.

The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Monday the only solution was to hold fresh elections, and called on the League’s Salvini to back him in calling for a fresh vote in June.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond spiked 6 basis points to 1.80 per cent and the gap over benchmark Germany was at its widest in nearly two weeks. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.