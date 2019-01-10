At the open: TSX retreats as oil prices weigh on energy shares

Canada’s main stock index dropped at open on Thursday, retreating from a four-week high, with energy shares leading declines amid lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.99 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 14,759.74.

Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Thursday as no clear signs of a resolution emerged from U.S.-Chinese trade talks and official data again highlighted vast fuel stocks in the United States.

Brent crude was down nearly 1 per cent, or 60 cents, to $60.84 per barrel. U.S. crude was at $51.65 per barrel, down 71 cents or 1.4 per cent.

Both benchmarks rose by around 5 per cent the previous day, capping off a week-long climb that marked oil’s longest sustained rise since last summer.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after a four-day rally, on disappointment over lack of details from the U.S.-China trade talks and holiday-season reports from retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.01 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 23,811.11. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.45 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 2,573.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.43 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 6,908.65 at the opening bell.

Beijing said the talks with Washington were extensive and helped establish a foundation for resolution, but gave no details at the end of their three-day meeting aimed at resolving a tariff dispute that has battered financial markets.

Oil prices also edged lower on lack of any clear resolution from the talks, while weak factory-gate inflation data from China and worse-than-expected industrial figures in France rekindled worries about global growth.

“Right now, the market is down given there is a lack of positive news and the fact that nothing clear came out (of trade talks) doesn’t necessarily help,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“Investors are thinking if they want a risk-on ahead of earnings season.”

Shares of Kohl’s Corp fell 8.6 per cent in early trading after reporting anemic comparable sales growth during the final two months of 2018, and Macy’s Inc slumped 17.5 per cent after cutting same-store sales forecast for the holiday quarter.

Target Corp dropped 4.7 per cent as it maintained full-year earnings forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.4 per cent as Paris dropped 0.8 per cent, Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX dipped and Britain’s FTSE also fell as Brexit confusion continued to reign.

“I am beginning to get a little concerned about the path of the European industrial data,” said State Street Global Markets’ head of strategy, Michael Metcalfe.

“It is raising the possibility of a technical recession in Europe. One of the big challenges is that, if this is replicated in Italy’s data tomorrow, that potentially brings the budget questions back into the market’s thoughts.”

The soured sentiment saw the standard move into safe-haven government bonds that give a guaranteed return. Yields on German and French and government bonds - which move inversely to price - dropped towards recent two-year lows.

The European Central Bank will publish the minutes from its December meeting later, where it formally shut the mass bond buying programme it has been using in recent years

