At the open: TSX rises as marijuana, energy stocks gain

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as energy shares were buoyed by crude oil prices, which rose ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In early trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 89.15 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 14,983.65.

The energy sector rose 2.1 per cent as Cenovus rose 3.6 per cent after reporting a loss for the third quarter due to depressed Canadian crude prices and announcing it had cut forecasted spending by $250-million. Encana gained 2.3 per cent and Seven Generations rose 7 per cent

Marijuana stocks also rose with the health care sector gaining 2.3 per cent after falling sharply in the past several trading days. Aphria rose 7 per cent, Aurora added 5.6 per cent and Canopy was up 4.6 per cent.

GDP data showed Canada’s economy grew for the seventh month in a row in August.

Air Canada gained 6 per cent after it reported lower-than-expected earnings but its operating revenue rose.

Tech firms rose 2.7 per cent and financials rose 1 per cent. Utilities and telecom services were the only sectors down.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday and were set for a second day of gains at the end of a brutal month, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 255.06 points, or 1.03 per cent, at the open to 25,129.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 33.27 points, or 1.24 per cent, at 2,716.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 139.80 points, or 1.95 per cent, to 7,299.94.

Shares of Facebook Inc climbed 6 per cent after the social media giant eased investor concerns by forecasting that margins would stop shrinking after 2019 as costs from scandals ease up.

Facebook reported a second-straight quarter of record-low user growth, confirming investors’ fears of a slowing growth, but analysts said the results were not as bad as feared.

That brought some relief to the FANG group of high-growth internet stocks. Amazon.com Inc. rose 3.6 per cent, Netflix Inc climbed 5.8 per cent and Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained 2.9 per cent.

Strong earnings reports from companies including General Motors Co, Yum Brands Inc and Estee Lauder Cos Inc, all of which have a fair share of exposure to China, also boosted sentiment.

“Some continuation of yesterday’s strength with pretty good results in the last hour, so this momentum is expected to continue today,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“There is more comfort right now at least and less anxiety since we’re finishing out the month.”

The FANG group and Apple Inc have led the slide on Wall Street this month, which has left the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials with barely any gains for the year, fanned by concerns over trade, higher borrowing and wage costs, fears of corporate earnings peaking and a host of geopolitical worries.

The S&P has not posted gains for two sessions in a row so far in October, during which the index has tumbled nearly 8 per cent, set for its biggest monthly drop in over eight years.

The ADP national employment report showed private payrolls increased by 227,000 this month, the highest rise since February. It comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

But, data also showed U.S. labour costs accelerated in the third quarter as wages for both private and government workers surged amid tightening labor market conditions.

General Motors jumped 6.9 per cent after the carmaker’s robust quarterly results and forecast.

Yum Brands was up 2.9 per cent and Yum China Holdings Inc rose 7.2 per cent as strong KFC sales drove results.

Estee Lauder gained 7.7 percent after the cosmetics maker said higher demand in Asia boosted quarterly results and higher full-year profit outlook.

But, Kellogg Co fell 7.9 per cent after cutting its full-year profit outlook due to higher advertising and distribution costs.

