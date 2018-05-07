At the open: TSX rises as oil prices provide boost

Canada’s main index opened higher on Monday, as oil prices surged to their highest levels since late-2014 boosting the energy sector, and as NAFTA deal talks entered a crucial stage.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 34.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,764.2.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly rose and talks to update the NAFTA trade deal entered a make-or-break week.

Story continues below advertisement

Ministers from Canada, the United States and Mexico meet in Washington on Monday to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement, and will seek to resolve an impasse in key areas before elections in Mexico and the United States complicate the process.

The U.S. dollar climbed back towards its highest level in 2018 as investors continued to bet that rising interest rates in the United States would boost the greenback.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2868 to the greenback, or 77.71 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2840 to $1.2890. It hit a one-month low on Friday at $1.2918.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as energy shares gained on the back of surging oil prices and Starbucks got a boost from its partnership with Nestle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 24,317.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.94 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,669.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.20 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,241.82 at the opening bell.

Shares of Exxon and Chevron rose 1 per cent in early trading.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Starbucks rose 0.7 per cent after Swiss food giant Nestle said it would pay the world’s biggest coffee chain $7.15-billion for the rights to sell its products around the world.

“Pre-market activity suggests a higher opening as WTI crude prices top $70 per barrel and Nestle-Starbuck deal offers a renewed enthusiasm,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York, wrote in a note.

“With the Iran deal looming and the NAFTA talks entering the final stage, the market is likely to stay volatile.”

President Donald Trump is set to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the Iran deal, and talks to update the NAFTA trade deal enter a make-or-break this week as ministers from Canada, the United States and Mexico seek to resolve an impasse in key areas.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since late-2014 on Monday, boosted by fresh troubles for Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and a looming decision on whether the United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude oil futures were at $75.78 a barrel at 1236 GMT, up 91 cents from their last close. Earlier in the session they touched their highest since November 2014 at $75.91.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 85 cents to $70.57, the first time since November 2014 that WTI had climbed above $70.

China’s Shanghai crude oil futures, launched in March, broke their dollar-converted record high, touching $72.54 on Monday.

U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips has moved to take key Caribbean assets of state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, Reuters reported, potentially dealing a further blow to the Venezualan company’s declining oil output and exports.

The news helped to blunt the impact of a rising U.S. oil rig count reported by energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday.

“The growth in production in the U.S. is being counterbalanced by the simultaneous decline in Venezuela,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.