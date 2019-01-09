At the open: TSX rises for the fourth session on trade optimism

Canada’s main stock index opened higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, helped by optimism that United States and China could be nearing a trade deal, which also boosted oil prices by more than 2.5 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.38 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 14,668.53.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high against the greenback on Wednesday as rising expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted investor sentiment ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Stocks and the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, climbed after talks between the world’s two largest economies raised hopes an all-out trade war could be averted. U.S. crude oil futures were up 2.9 per cent at $51.24 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada has been concerned that trade conflicts are weighing more heavily on the global economy and that a sharp slide in oil prices since October could hurt the outlook for Canada.

Money markets expect the central bank, which hiked rates three times in 2018, to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1.75 per cent. Its decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Still, the Canadian dollar is expected to rally in 2019, recovering some of last year’s decline, as the Bank of Canada surprises speculators who are betting it has already finished raising interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 1.3238 to the greenback, or 75.54 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Dec. 4 at 1.3223.

U.S. stocks opened higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, boosted by energy and technology sectors, as well as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.82 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 23,844.27. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.59 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,580.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.06 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,923.06 at the opening bell.

Both countries ended trade talks in Beijing that lasted longer than expected and officials said details will be released soon, raising hopes that an all-out trade war that could badly disrupt the global economy can be averted.

Optimism over the trade negotiations, health of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks on interest rates have sparked a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 9.5 per cent from the 20-month low its hit around Christmas.

But threatening to weigh on sentiment was the partial U.S. government shutdown entering its 19th day as Democratic lawmakers and the White House remain divided over Republican President Donald Trump’s demand for money for a border wall.

Fitch warned it could cut the country’s coveted triple-A sovereign credit rating later this year if the shutdown leads to it hitting its debt ceiling and hampering budget setting.

Apple Inc was down 0.7 per cent after Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company had reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models for the January-March quarter.

The company had warned on holiday quarter sales last week, hammering its own stock as well as those of its suppliers, mostly chipmakers. The sector also got a beating on Tuesday after Samsung Electronics flagged weak chip demand.

Those warnings have raised concerns about profit growth in the S&P tech sector, which has powered the decade-long bull market on Wall Street.

A slowdown in S&P companies’ profit growth in the fourth quarter, during which the index plunged about 14 per cent, have largely been factored in, but the warning from Apple, the trade war and fading tailwinds from tax cuts have made investors more fearful of shrinking profits this year.