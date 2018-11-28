 Skip to main content

Market News At the open: TSX rises on gains in consumer staples sector; Wall Street advances

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

At the open: TSX rises on gains in consumer staples sector; Wall Street advances

For Subscribers
Comments

Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Wednesday, boosted by the consumer staples sector, which rose with shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (ET), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 69.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,013.51.

After the close of trading on Tuesday, Couche-Tard released quarterly results beating analysts' forecasts. The company’s shares were up more than 3 per cent in early trading in Toronto on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened higher on hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China at the G20 Summit, and as investors looked forward to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.11 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,832.84.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,691.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.38 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,135.08 at the opening bell.

Reuters

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019