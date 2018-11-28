At the open: TSX rises on gains in consumer staples sector; Wall Street advances

Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Wednesday, boosted by the consumer staples sector, which rose with shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (ET), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 69.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,013.51.
After the close of trading on Tuesday, Couche-Tard released quarterly results beating analysts' forecasts. The company’s shares were up more than 3 per cent in early trading in Toronto on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened higher on hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China at the G20 Summit, and as investors looked forward to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.11 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,832.84.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,691.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.38 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,135.08 at the opening bell.
Reuters
