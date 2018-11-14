At the open: TSX rises on gains in energy shares

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy shares on the back of rise in oil prices as OPEC and its allied producers discuss cutting supply.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.05 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 15,191.83.

Oil rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session’s slide, on the growing prospect of OPEC and allied producers cutting output at a meeting next month to prop up the market.

Prices rallied towards $67 earlier in the session after Reuters reported OPEC and its partners are discussing a proposal to cut output by up to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), a larger figure than officials have mentioned previously.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 74 cents a barrel to $66.21, having fallen as low as $65.02. U.S. crude was up 58 cents at $56.27.

Since mid-October, the price of Brent has fallen by 17.5 percent on concern about excess supply and slowing demand, marking one of the biggest declines since a price collapse in 2014.

“While the focus was on the Iran embargo and Venezuela’s output struggles over the past months, i.e. the risks of too little supply, the market increasingly looks concerned about the prospects of too much supply,” Swiss bank Julius Baer said.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1.3224 to the greenback, or 75.62 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Tuesday its weakest since July 20 at $1.3264, traded in a range of $1.3210 to $1.3248.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after consumer prices in October rose as expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for gradual interest rate hikes, while a rebound in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.59 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 25,388.08. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.72 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 2,737.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.52 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 7,265.39 at the opening bell.

Shares of energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp gained over 1 per cent in early trading as oil prices recouped some of the previous session’s losses, when it had fallen 7 percent.

The Labor Department said U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3 per cent last month, after edging up 0.1 per cent in September, amid a rise in gasoline costs and rents.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.2 per cent. Both numbers came in line with expectations, tempering worries about faster rate hikes by the Fed.

With a December move almost fully priced in, investors are looking for hints on how many times the central bank would raise rates in 2019.

“It wouldn’t take much good news, whether it is stabilization in energy prices, benign CPI and good news on Brexit, any combination of those will propel us higher,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York.

A bitter trade dispute between the United States and China, worries about rising interest rates and slowing corporate profits have stalled gains for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 trading 7 per cent below its record level.

Trade tensions took a step back on Tuesday after U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington welcomed the resumption of talks with China on trade.

