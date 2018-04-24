At the open: TSX rises on gains in mining stocks

Canada’s main stock index opened higher, as steadying gold prices helped shares of precious metals miners.

At 9:30 a.m ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 15.37 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,567.43

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after hitting a three-week low, as oil prices held near three-year highs and the greenback consolidated its recent gains.

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. It had climbed earlier in the day to its highest in more than three months, supported by the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was supported by OPEC-led production cuts, strong demand and the prospect of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.1 per cent at $68.58 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1.2831 to the greenback, or 77.94 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.2814, while it touched its weakest since April 3 at $1.2860.

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, helped by strong results from Verizon and Caterpillar as well as gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.25 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 24,579.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.51 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,680.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.17 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,160.77 at the opening bell.

With U.S Treasury yields easing slightly from the peaks hit on Monday, the results from industrial heavyweights helped reinforce optimism about the pace of U.S. economic growth and a first-quarter earnings season now in full swing.

Shares of Caterpillar jumped 3.6 per cent in early trading, while Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines-maker United Tech rose 1.3 per cent after the companies topped quarterly profit estimates and raised their full-year earnings forecasts.

The results also run contrary to a 0.4-per-cent fall in the S&P industrials index this year due to fears of a tit-for-tat trade war with China.

“Two big-cap companies, industrials and global in nature, beating estimates, and the takeaway being that fundamentals remain strong for corporate America,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

About 18 per cent of the S&P 500 companies had reported results as of Monday, with 78 percent topping profit estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That has pushed up analysts’ estimates for earnings growth in the quarter to nearly 20 percent, from 18.6 per cent just over than a week back, making it the strongest in seven years.

One dampener was Google-parent Alphabet, which dipped 2.8 per cent as investors focused on rising costs rather than the profit beat.

“On balance, the numbers were pretty good and some of the issues related to spending are idiosyncratic to the business. I don’t think its going to indict the entire sector,” said Luschini.