At the open: TSX rises on U.S.-China trade deal optimism

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday on fresh hopes of a renewed dialog between Washington and China for resolving their bilateral trade dispute.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.05 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,212.2.

The Canadian dollar dipped against the greenback on Friday, retreating from an earlier one-week high, after the release of domestic jobs and trade data that was not strong enough to raise bets for another Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month.

The Canadian economy added 11,200 jobs in October on higher full-time hiring, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8 per cent, although wage growth was sluggish, Statistics Canada data indicated.

Separate data showed that Canada’s trade deficit in September shrank to $416-million as imports fell at a faster pace than exports, while August imports had been almost $1-billion higher than initially reported.

“We are still in an environment where the path is towards higher rates,” said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. “But nothing here suggests the Bank of Canada is behind the curve.”

Last week, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 bps to a level of 1.75 per cent, its fifth hike since July 2017. Chances of another hike in December were little changed at about 30 percent after the data.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.3102 to the greenback, or 76.32 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday since Oct. 25 at $1.3050.

The loonie’s decline came as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain helped support the greenback .

U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at open on Friday, on hopes the United States and China would begin efforts to resolve their trade dispute, but a fall in Apple Inc shares pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.86 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 25,443.60.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.08 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,745.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.04 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,424.02 at the opening bell.

Apple’s shares dropped 4.2 per cent in early trading, taking its market value below $1 trillion, after the company warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss expectations.

In an interview with Reuters, Apple CEO Tim Cook said some of the forecast disappointment was explained by releasing its top-end iPhone models, the XS and XS Max, in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cook also said foreign exchange rates would have a $2 billion negative impact on Apple’s sales forecast. Cook added the firm was also “seeing some macroeconomic weakness in some of the emerging markets,” although he didn’t specify which ones.

The tech sector has taken a beating on Wall Street over the last month and Apple’s weak forecast fed into the same investor fears that have caused shares of Facebook, Amazon and Google to tumble.

In commodity markets, industrial metals led the charge on the hopes a Trump-Xi trade deal would prevent China’s resource-hungry economy faltering.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 2.8 per cent to $6,264 a tonne, its highest in a week.

Other base metals were up across the board too, with zinc rising 2.5 per cent, nickel climbing 2.9 per cent, lead up 3.1 per cent and aluminum gaining 1.9 per cent.

Oil prices were less energetic but managed to reverse early Asian losses, with U.S. crude last at $63.51 a barrel and Brent crude a touch higher at $72.99.

They were restrained by a report that the U.S. government has agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after Washington re-imposes sanctions.

“Oil prices look to remain under pressure, as fears of global oversupply have returned with a vengeance,” said Ashley Kelty, oil and gas research analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe.

