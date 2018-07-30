At the open: TSX rises with oil prices

World stocks and the dollar were broadly steady on Monday as a busy week of central bank meetings and company updates began, while Japanese government bonds sold off before possible monetary policy tweaks.

Disappointing updates from U.S. tech heavyweights overshadowed solid results elsewhere, helping knock European shares off six-week highs, while a MSCI index that tracks shares in 47 countries pared losses to trade flat.

“Quarterly results continue to be more than good overall, but markets appear to be particularly sensitive to the sporadic negative updates, especially from tech stocks,” JCI Capital strategist and fund manager Alessandro Balsotti said.

“Meanwhile before the August lull - although that’s not always the case for markets - we’re bracing for an intense week, packed with central bank meetings and macro data,” he said.

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as rising oil prices boosted energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 40.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,434.37.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as weakness in tech stocks offset gains in energy companies which rose on the back of higher oil prices and as industrials got a lift from Caterpillar’s upbeat quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.74 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,439.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.18 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,819.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,735.27 at the opening bell.

Caterpillar’s shares jumped over 1 per cent in early trading after it reported a second-quarter profit that beat estimates and the heavy equipment maker also raised its full-year profit outlook.

The industrial sector has been sensitive to the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has roiled the global financial markets since early March.

“The market has had a heck of a run over the last week or so and with only 13 S&P components reporting today, people are expecting the day to be quieter,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“There will be eyes on industrials due to Caterpillar’s results and people will be keeping an eye on FAANG stocks for any sign of weakness.”

The technology index fell 1.2 per ent last week after underwhelming forecasts from Facebook, Intel and Twitter threw up questions about the growth prospects of a sector whose surge has propelled the stock market to record highs.

Apple was up 0.3 per cent and is among the few marquee tech companies yet to report results. It is due to report earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

Still, with the earnings season in full swing, expectations for second-quarter results remain robust.

Profits at S&P 500 companies are now expected to have risen 22.6 per cent, higher than the estimate of 20.7 per cent as of July 1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Of the 265 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 82.3 per cent topped analysts’ estimates.

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to keep rates unchanged and reaffirm outlook for further rate hikes. The market has almost fully priced in a September hike and is leaning towards a further move before the end of the year.

JPMorgan reported relatively aggressive moves into “value” stocks - banks, in particular - and away from shares leveraged to economic growth.

“Tech really began cracking on Tuesday before the floodgates opened on Friday,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

“The rotation will likely continue, benefiting value categories at the expense of momentum/tech as rates are biased higher,” they said. “Europe’s higher weighting to banks/resource will help it vs the U.S.”

In Europe, 70 companies on the pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark are due to report their updates this week with figures from big banks, including BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo and Lloyds in the spotlight.

According to I/B/E/S data, second-quarter earnings of companies on the STOXX are expected to have risen 7.4 per cent.

CENTRAL BANK TEST

Away from earnings, the top focus will be three central bank meetings. Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will be eyed for possible policy tweaks, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to deliver surprises.

The BoJ meeting that ends on Tuesday will be closely watched amid speculation the central bank might tweak its massive asset-buying program and take a step towards less monetary policy accommodation.

As the market tried to test the central bank’s intention, Japanese government bonds sagged, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to its highest level for almost a year and a half.

That forced the BoJ to conduct a special bond-buying operation for two sessions in a row and to end up buying a record amount to stem rising bond yields.

On currency markets, the chance of a BoJ shift has sent the yen higher in the last week or so, leaving the dollar around 111.07 yen from this month’s 113.18 peak.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar moved in tight ranges. It last traded at 94.541, having repeatedly failed to clear resistance around 95.652 this month.

The euro edged up to $1.1681 against the dollar, after the European Central Bank reaffirmed last week that rates would remain low through the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, euro zone government bond yields rose across the board after a strong Italian auction boosted demand for Italian debt at the expense of higher-rated markets in the bloc.

In Asia, eyes were on China’s yuan after it suffered the longest weekly losing streak since November 2015. It weakened further, slipping past 6.8400 per dollar for the first time since June last year before paring losses.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose as investors remained cautious over the supply outlook, having gained nearly 5 per cent in price since the middle of July.

U.S. crude added 132 cents to $70.01, while Brent rose 73 cents to $74.83 a barrel.

In metals, copper prices fell as investors focused instead on economic data this week expected to show slowing growth in top metals consumer China.

Spot gold eased 0.07 per cent to $1,221.48.

