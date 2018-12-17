At the open: TSX slips ahead of Fed meet, lingering growth concerns

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy guidance and concerns over slowing global growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.37 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 14,562.7.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, as edgy investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy guidance and its implications of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.68 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 23,986.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,590.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,886.46 at the opening bell.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but investors are hoping for signs the central bank may ease up on rate hikes next year and spark a Santa Claus rally.

President Donald Trump again criticized the Fed for its current series of rate increases, saying “It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike.”

U.S. stocks are having their worst December performance in 16 years, weighed down by concerns ranging from trade talks to interest rates and a flattening treasury yield curve to uncertainty over the shape of Brexit.

The S&P 500 is down 5.8 per cent so far this month and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is now more than 10 per cent lower than its recent record closing high, joining the S&P and Nasdaq in what is known as correction territory.

“We took a big hit on Friday, and what we’re seeing now is an uncertain market,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“The options expiration on Friday will play a big part in keeping the volatility elevated. Traders might keep pressure on certain stocks until expiration because of the downward trend.”

Friday marks “quadruple witching day,” the quarterly simultaneous expiration of U.S. options and futures contracts, which tends to boost trading volume as investors replace expiring positions.

The trade truce between the United States and China and subsequent concessions by Beijing — such as buying more U.S. soybeans and oil as well as lowering tariffs on American-made cars — have also failed to spark the market.

Trade experts and people familiar with Sino-U.S. negotiations say Beijing needs to do far more to meet U.S. demands for long-term change in how China does business.

Amid a slowing economy, President Xi Jinping will give a speech on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of China’s reforms and Beijing is expected to discuss key growth targets and policy goals for 2019 later in the week.

European shares traded in the red on Monday as concerns over global growth that sent world equity markets to 17-month lows last week failed to dissipate ahead of key policy decisions from the United States and China.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat as losses in Europe offset modest gains in Asia overnight.

European stock markets lost 0.8 per cent.

“If Santa Claus doesn’t turn up very soon, U.S. stocks may end this year in negative territory”, wrote Rabobank analysts as Wall Street’s Nasdaq remained the only benchmark in the black with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 down between 2 and 3 percent.

In Europe, bourses from London and Milan to Paris and Frankfurt have slipped between 10 and 17 per cent year-to-date.

Some investors had hoped for a bounce back before the holidays but the “Christmas rally” has proven elusive so far.

“Some investors whom we have spoken to had positioned themselves for a December rally and the path has been painful,” broker Bernstein said in a note.

In China, where the economy has been losing momentum, investors will be looking to a speech by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday marking the 40th anniversary of China’s “reform and opening” policy.

China is also expected to hold its annual Central Economic Work Conference later this week, where key growth targets and policy goals for 2019 will be discussed.

The top decision-making body of the Communist Party, the Politburo, said last week China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range next year, striving to support jobs, trade and investment while pushing reforms and curbing risks.

In foreign exchange markets, moves were moderate. The dollar paused near 18-month highs before the Fed meeting, after it gained from a rush into safe-haven assets caused by the economic outlook.

The dollar slipped 0.27 per cent to 97.182 against an index of six major currencies, close to the 19-month high of 97.711 touched last week. The euro nudged up 0.25 percent to $1.1334.

The pound traded at $1.2622, above Wednesday’s 20-month low of $1.2477 that it reached on mounting worries that Britain was heading for a chaotic exit from the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May was due to speak in parliament later on Monday and set out her opposition to a second Brexit referendum.

Safe-haven gold spot prices rose 0.15 per cent.

In bond markets, politics also dominated price moves.

The yield spread between Italian bonds and their German equivalents narrowed further on expectations Rome will reach a compromise with Brussels over its 2019 budget. French bonds were hit as “yellow vest” protests rumbled on in Paris over the weekend.

The Italian-German yield spread stood at 269.70 basis points, above Friday’s low of 273.7. French government bond yields rose to 0.734 percent from Friday’s close of 0.710 percent.

Oil prices rose after a key Middle East oil minister suggested the market was rebalancing, but investor sentiment remained under pressure from oversupply and concern over the prospects for global economic growth and fuel demand.

