At the open: TSX starts flat as energy offsets losses in financials

World stocks climbed on Friday, driven by a combination of strong earnings and a rally in the technology sector after Apple became the world’s first trillion dollar company, although worries over a global trade dispute kept a lid on gains.

Italy’s bonds sold off for a second straight day and stocks in Italian banks also fell on signs of renewed government tensions in Rome.

After hitting a three-week high, the U.S. dollar retreated into negative territory, while the Chinese yuan jumped after China’s central bank said it would keep the currency “basically stable”. The bank also said it would take counter-cyclical measures to keep foreign exchange markets stable based on market conditions.

The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up by 0.1 per cent, and set to break a four-week streak of gains.

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Friday, as gains in energy shares offset losses in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 3.44 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16,405.72.

U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Friday after data showed job growth slowed in July and China proposed new tariffs on $60-billion worth of U.S. goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.21 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,360.37.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.40 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,829.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.55 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,819.23 at the opening bell.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the new measures are rational and restrained and that the timing of its implementation will depend on the actions of the United States.

The markets got little impetus to move higher after the U.S. jobs growth slowed in July likely due to companies’ struggles to find qualified workers.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 157,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 190,000 jobs.

“The trade war fears are probably going to overshadow the jobs report,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York said.

“The jobs report doesn’t change the strength of the job market, it’s just disappointing this time but it could be due to seasonal factors and some companies holding back on hiring.”

The unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 per cent in July and the average hourly earnings increased 0.3 per cent, in July after gaining 0.1 per cent in June.

China’s announcement came after President Donald Trump proposed 25-per-cent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, up from a previously proposed 10-per-cent duty this week and demanded that Beijing make a host of concessions to avoid the new duties.

Apple, which was down marginally, became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company and lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 on Thursday.

Other members of the so-called FAANG group were higher. Facebook, Amazon, Google’s parent Alphabet and Netflix were trading up between 0.3 per cent and 1.1 percent.

Earnings till date have been robust. Of the 380 companies, part of the S&P 500, that have reported earnings, 79.7 percent have topped analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brent oil futures steadied under $74 a barrel on Friday as the market focused on bearish longer term factors after gains in the previous session, which were driven by U.S. crude inventories in a key hub falling to their lowest in nearly four years.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.96 per barrel, down 1 cents from their last settlement, while Brent crude futures were at $73.59 per barrel, up 14 cents from their last close.

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing stocks at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma fell by 1.3 million barrels, the lowest level since October 2014, helped to pushed Brent futures to close $1 a barrel higher on Thursday.

But overall U.S. crude oil inventories actually rose by 3.8 million barrels last week to 408.74 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

“Trade volume is pretty low in futures today. Yesterday you had a strong rebound supported by Cushing but there’s not a lot else that is driving prices higher so we are seeing a bit of a correction,” Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix consultancy said.

Reuters