At the open: TSX starts flat as energy shares drag

Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Monday as weakness in energy shares offset gains in materials sector, which was supported by higher gold prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.41 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 16,332.12.

Eight of the TSX’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the materials sector which rose added 0.6 per cent. First Quantum Minerals’ 2.4 per cent gain and Barrick Gold Corp’s 1.3 per cent rise were the biggest boost to the index.

Gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $1,185.8 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 1.0 per cent to $5,983 a tonne.

The energy sector dropped 0.1 per cent as U.S. crude prices were down 0.2 per cent a barrel. Brent crude added 0.2 per cent.

Shares of Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources fell 0.1 per cent and were the biggest lags on the energy group.

The largest per centage gainers on the TSX were Aurora Cannabis, which jumped 5.4 per cent and New Gold , which rose 4.6 per cent after Cannccord Genuity raised rating to “hold” from “sell”.

South of the border, U.S. stock index opened higher as reports of planned trade talks between the United States and China raised hopes of a potential resolution to their trade spat.

Lower-level trade talks will be held on Aug. 22 and 23, according to the Wall Street Journal, just as new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect, along with Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the materials and industrial sectors leading the pack. The utilities index was the only laggard.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.9 per cent and Caterpillar 0.4 per cent.

“Low-level trade talks are coming across to the market as China expressing willingness to come to some type of terms with the United States to resolve this trade issue,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC, New York.

At 9:52 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 90.30 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 25,759.62, the S&P 500 was up 4.63 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,854.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 7,810.56.

Nike rose 1.8 per cent and was the top gainer on the Dow, after two brokerages raised their ratings on the stock.

Intel’s shares dropped 1.2 per cent, the most on the Dow, as Cowen & Co said the U.S. chipmaker’s new security bugs were potentially a big deal for public clouds.

Tesla dropped 3 per cent after Reuters reported that PIF, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that Chief Executive Elon Musk has said could help fund a go-private deal, is in talks to invest in aspiring rival Lucid Motors Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

JPMorgan cuts its price target on Tesla stock, saying any deal to take the electric car company private appeared much less developed than it had earlier presumed.

SodaStream’s U.S.-listed shares leaped 9.6 per cent after PepsiCo said it would buy the Israel-based household drink-machine maker for $3.2 billion. PepsiCo’s shares rose 0.6.

News Corp shares fell 4.2 per cent, the most among the S&P 500 components, after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of the Wall Street Journal owner.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 20 new lows.

Reuters