At the open: TSX starts higher after annual inflation rate drops sharply

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday after the domestic annual inflation rate in November dropped below the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target for the first time in 10 months, underscoring market expectations that imminent interest rate hikes are off the table.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 14,496.89.

Lower gas prices pulled Canada’s annual inflation rate in November down to 1.7 per cent, the first time in 10 months it has been below the Bank of Canada’s 2.0-per-cent target, Statistics Canada data indicated. Analysts had forecast the rate would fall to 1.8 per cent from the 2.4 per cent seen in October.

Story continues below advertisement

“The key is that the average of the three core measures slipped again to 1.9 per cent,” said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank. “This was more than just gas prices, there was underlying softness in the basket.”

Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate hike in March dropped to 13 per cent from 17 percent before the data, the overnight index swaps market showed. Bets on further tightening had already been slashed after a dovish policy announcement earlier this month from the central bank.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will signal on Wednesday fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession, helped boost stocks.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, stabilized after one of its biggest falls in years, but remained under pressure from oversupply and concern that a slowing global economy would depress demand.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent at $46.79 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at 1.3458 to the greenback, or 74.31 U.S. cents. The currency, which hit on Tuesday a one-and-a-half-year low at 1.3497, traded in a range of 1.3434 to 1.3482.

U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of a highly awaited Federal Reserve announcement where the central bank is expected to signal fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.69 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 23,693.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.89 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,547.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 6,777.59 at the opening bell.

The Fed is expected to raise rates for the fourth time this year when its two-day policy meeting ends at 2 p.m. ET, but the focus will be on whether it still hints at three increases next year as it did in September.

Fed funds futures are pricing in only one more rate rise next year. The latest Reuters poll showed economists expect two rate hikes, with the probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years jumping to 40 per cent.

A turbulent couple of months have pushed all three major U.S. indexes more than 10 per cent below recent highs, into what is known as correction territory, and that has sparked calls, including from President Donald Trump, for the Fed to hold fire.

“The Fed announcement is going to be a major catalyst. I expect trading to be quiet heading into the announcement,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re due for a pick up in markets. If you get the Fed out of the way, at least in the near term, you don’t have any major hurdles for markets.”

Reuters