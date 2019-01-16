At midday: TSX rises as banks get boost from U.S. peers

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in bank shares on a day which saw strong quarterly earnings from big U.S. lenders.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.39 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,080.27

The main index rose for its ninth straight session.

Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 0.9-per-cent gain in the financials sector. Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 1.7 per cent, while Bank of Montreal rose 1.2 per cent.

The optimism spilled over from Wall Street, which rose after strong earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.5 per cent, as nickel touched a 10-week high and gold prices were steady. Energy stocks fell 1.2 per cent as ol prices edged lower on Wednesday after data showed growing U.S. refined product inventories and record crude production, which could undermine global efforts to support prices.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $60.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 69 cents, or 1.3 per cent, lower at $51.42 a barrel.

Major world stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 supported by gains in U.S. bank stocks after strong earnings, while the pound edged up ahead of a no-confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Investors saw potential for legislative deadlock forcing London to delay its departure from the European Union following the parliamentary defeat of May’s Brexit deal late Tuesday. The no confidence vote is expected at 1900 GMT.

May is expected to survive the vote, sponsored by the main opposition Labour Party. Expectations of a softer Brexit - perhaps incorporating the Labour Party’s idea of membership of a permanent customs union - gave support to the pound.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2868, up 0.08 per cent on the day.

Stocks had mostly priced in the Brexit vote’s defeat and were trading higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.28 per cent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs as well as a multibillion-dollar deal in the fintech sector kept stocks in positive territory.

“The fact that JPMorgan and Citi laid the groundwork for bank earnings not being as bad as markets thought made it easier for Goldman and Bank of America,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.65 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,215.24, the S&P 500 gained 10.4 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,620.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.52 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 7,057.35.

The dollar rose against the euro as the euro zone single currency was pushed lower by worries about the zone’s economy, with the euro down 0.11 per cent to $1.1402.

Earlier this week, data showed Germany barely escaped a recession in the second half of 2018 and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned on Tuesday the euro zone economy was weaker than anticipated.

In sovereign debt markets, British government bonds underperformed versus German peers in early trade.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as stronger-than-forecast results from two major banks lifted Wall Street, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.7272 per cent, from 2.708 percent late on Tuesday.

