At the open: TSX starts higher as energy boosts, economy grows

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy shares and after data showed that the economy's growth in May was the highest in a year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 24.74 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 16,370.21.

Shopify Inc., which helps companies build their online stores, dropped over 8.5 per cent in early trading after reporting a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as marketing and research costs surged.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet Airlines Ltd. fell 10.5 per cent after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss as it flew more passengers and improved a key revenue metric, offsetting a steep rise in aviation fuel prices.

The Canadian dollar dipped against the greenback on Tuesday, with the currency pulling back from a nearly seven-week high intraday as trade uncertainty and lower oil prices offset data showing the domestic economy expanded more than expected in May.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at C$1.3044 to the greenback, or 76.66 U.S. cents.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was C$1.3097, while it touched its strongest since June 14 at C$1.2992.

Canada’s economy grew by 0.5 per cent in May, the biggest rise in a year, as industries recovered from a combination of bad weather and maintenance shutdowns in April, Statistics Canada said.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded after a widespread sell-off in the previous session and on a report that the U.S. and China seek to restart talks on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.38 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 25,345.21.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,809.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.59 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,654.59 at the opening bell.

The technology sector, which had led the equity market to record highs, has lost more than 5 per cent in the past three days after lackluster earnings from Netflix, Facebook and Twitter raised concerns about the future growth of high-flying companies.

Shares of the so-called FAANG group were higher. Facebook , Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet were up between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent. Netflix opened flat.

“It’s a technical reaction, as technology stocks have sold off quite sharply,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“If you have several days of declines, you have some bargain hunting coming in and that’s what is temporarily halting the fall.”

Investors are now pinning their hopes on Apple, the last of the FAANGs to report results, which is due after the bell. The stock was up 0.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The jitters about the future of technology stocks comes as data continues to show the economy is growing at a healthy clip.

e economy heading into the third quarter, while inflation rose moderately.

The Federal Reserve, due to start a two-day meeting later in the day, is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after increasing borrowing costs in June for the second time this year. The Fed has forecast two more rate hikes by December.

AOil fell on Tuesday and Brent futures were on track for their largest monthly decline in two years after a survey showed OPEC’s output hit a 2018 high in July, reigniting concern about supply swamping demand.

The Reuters survey released on Monday showed that OPEC increased production in July by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 32.64 million bpd, a high for the year.

October Brent crude futures were down 11 cents at $75.44 per barrel. The September contract expires later on Tuesday.

U.S. crude futures were down 42 cents at $69.71 a barrel, after rising more than 2 per cent the day before.

Brent has lost around 6 per cent in July in its largest one-month slide since July 2016. U.S. futures have fallen by slightly less than this, but are still on track for their biggest monthly decline since last October.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said last week that Russia’s output will hit a new 30-year high of 11.02 million bpd IN 2018.