At the open: TSX starts higher as energy, mining shares gain

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as oil rebounded from a record low in the last one year boosting energy shares, while rising gold prices pushed shares of precious metal miners up.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.12 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 14,955.12.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after two days of heavy selling as Apple Inc and other major technology stocks bounced back and oil prices steadied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.01 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 24,541.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.85 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 2,657.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.68 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 6,985.51 at the opening bell.

Apple shares were up 1.4 per cent in early trading. The have lost more than 20 per cent from their record closing high on Oct. 3 due to concerns over waning iPhone demand.

Worries about slowing global growth and peaking corporate earnings have sapped risk appetite in recent months, throwing into doubt the longevity of the decade-old bull run for stocks.

The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level in over seven months on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow erased all their gains for the year after technology stocks continued to tumble and a bunch of disappointing retail earnings and forecasts soured the mood.

The pressure on technology stocks appeared to have eased on Wednesday, with the FAANG group - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc - gaining between 1.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

Foot Locker Inc shares surged 14.8 per cent after the footwear retailer’s third-quarter comparable sales trumped expectations. The company said its footwear unit posted its first comparable gain in six quarters.

Shares of Nike Inc, a Foot Locker supplier, rose 1.8 per cent.

“The tone for bulls is to find anything to stop the bleeding,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“I think the first hour will be super critical today. If sellers come in and just start smacking the thing right away then we are set for more volatility, more bloodbath here.”

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as a rebound in oil prices and stocks offset domestic data showing a surprise decline in wholesale trade for the month of September.

Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.5 per cent in September from August, as weaker sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector led the decline, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.3-per-cent increase.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, clawed back some of the previous day’s 6 percent plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 per cent at $54.32 a barrel, while U.S. stock futures bounced after a brutal two-day sell-off pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red for the year.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as the euro was boosted by hopes for a compromise in the row over Italy’s budget.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at 1.3288 to the greenback, or 75.26 U.S. cents.

The currency, which touched its weakest level in nearly five months on Tuesday at 1.3318, traded in a range of 1.3271 to 1.3317.

