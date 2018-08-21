At the open: TSX starts higher as rising oil lifts energy shares

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as a jump in oil prices boosted shares of energy companies.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 16,362.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes rose, with the S&P closing in on its record high, helped by some encouraging earnings reports and optimism that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve their trade spat.

The optimism pushed the small-cap Russell 2000 index up as much as 0.82 per cent to a record high. At its session high, the S&P 500 was 0.14 per cent shy of its record hit on Jan. 26.

President Donald Trump told Reuters he does not expect much progress from the mid-level trade discussions later this week. Still, the trade-sensitive S&P industrial sector gained 0.67 per cent.

Trump also said he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve for raising rates and that the central bank should do more to help him boost the economy. That pushed the dollar lower and propped up prices of metals and crude oil.

The energy sector, rose 0.98 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors. The materials index was up 0.65 per cent.

“There is continued optimism falling through from yesterday that things cannot be all that bad. So the focus is now on the economy,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC, Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“Today will probably be on the quiet side, drifting a little higher, but overall what we are going to see ahead is an upward trend mixed with some choppy, erratic trading.”

At 9:58 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 87.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 25,846.09, the S&P 500 was up 10.98 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,868.03 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 44.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 7,865.46.

The minutes of Fed’s August policy meeting on Wednesday may indicate the central bank’s confidence in economic growth and commitment to future rate hikes. That comes ahead of the global central bankers’ meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Friday.

Shares of bank stocks rose. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were up between 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent.

Among earnings, retailer TJX rose 4.5 per cent, the most on the S&P, after topping quarterly comparable-store sales estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast.

At the bottom of the S&P was Coty, which tumbled 10.1 per cent after the beauty products maker missed sales estimates for the first time in six quarters.

Medtronic rose 4.6 per cent after the medical device maker’s profit beat estimates.

Toll Brothers Inc jumped 11.4 per cent after the luxury home builder reported better-than-expected quarterly results. PulteGroup, Lennar and D.R. Horton rose more than 3.5 per cent.

Online brokers Charles Schwab, E*Trade Financial and TD Ameritrade tumbled between 3.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent after CNBC reported JPMorgan planned to roll out a free digital brokerage service next week.

Apple rose 0.1 per cent to 215.60 after BofA Merrill Lynch raised its price objective on the iPhone maker to $250.

