At the open: TSX starts lower mirroring oil slip

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks, after data showed weakening imports and exports in China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.94 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 14,893.24.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, reducing gains since the start of the year after data showing a drop in Chinese imports and exports raised fears of a slowdown in the global economy.

Chinese exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world’s second largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand.

Canada is running a current account deficit and exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt if the global economy slows.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 per cent at $51.05 a barrel, while stocks also lost ground.

The Canadian dollar traded 0.1 per cent lower at 1.3274 to the greenback, or 75.34 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest since Jan. 8 at 1.3297.

Still, the loonie has rallied 1.4 per cent since the beginning of 2019 after falling 7.8 per cent last year.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China’s trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 23,880.53.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.

Citigroup Inc. started flat trading after reporting a surprise drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by volatility in financial markets at the end of the year.

Stock markets around the world drifted lower Monday after China reported a slowdown in exports dented the recent upturn in confidence. The British pound was steady ahead of a tumultuous week in British politics with lawmakers expected to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 0.5 per cent at 10,835 while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7 per cent to 4,750. The FTSE 100 in Britain declined 0.9 per cent to 6,859. Wall Street looked set for a downbeat start to the week with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.8 per cent.

China said Monday that its exports to the U.S. contracted in December although its overall trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record $323 billion in 2018. Exports to the U.S. rose 11.3 per cent to $478.4 billion for the year despite punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in a fight over Chinese technology ambitions. The customs data showed imports of American goods rose just 0.7 per cent over 2017, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs and encouragement to importers to buy more from non-U.S. suppliers.

“The release of Chinese trade data has done little to help sentiment around both the Chinese growth story, and prospects of talks between the U.S. and China,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Britain’s exit from the European Union comes to a crunch this Tuesday when lawmakers vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the bloc. All indications are that she will lose the vote heavily. What happens next is unclear. Some lawmakers are arguing that the country should reconsider its decision to leave the bloc, possibly by another referendum. Others think that the country would be better off to crash out of the bloc on March 29, when Brexit is officially due to take place. Whatever emerges over the coming few days, it’s likely to be volatile for U.K. markets, particularly the pound, which is trading steadily on Monday, up 0.1 per cent at $1.2848. “The pound will remain extremely sensitive to Brexit news over the next 48 hours,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.4 per cent to 26,298.33 while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 per cent to 2,535.77. The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.5 per cent to 2,064.52 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was flat at 5,773.40.

Reuters and The Associated Press