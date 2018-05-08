At the open: TSX starts slightly lower ahead of Trump Iran decision

Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Tuesday as energy shares fell, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 3.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,805.01.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency breaking out of its recent holding pattern as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly gained.

Story continues below advertisement

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, retreated from its highest in 3-1/2 years ahead of an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump due later in the day on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.92 per cent at $70.08 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar surged to a 2018 high against other major currencies as a rout of the euro prompted traders to buy the greenback despite some concerns its rally may have been too quick.

The Canadian dollar traded 0.7 per cent lower at $1.2975 to the greenback, or 77.07 U.S. cents. The currency hit its weakest since March 21 at $1.2985.

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 24,341.35.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,670.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.87 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,255.34 at the opening bell.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A U.S. withdrawal would tighten economic sanctions on Iran, curtailing the country’s output that could bolster this year’s 13 percent oil rally.

Crude prices were down about 1 per cent - easing from 2014 highs, which had boosted Wall Street in the past two sessions - ahead of Trump’s decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

“(Trump’s decision) has been so well covered, it’s probably all in the price by now. And most recent commentary seems to be that after all the bluster, he may only partially withdraw from the deal,” said Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Depending on the magnitude of energy markets being affected, it could spillover to the rest of equities in general,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.