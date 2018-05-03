At the open: TSX starts higher led by gains in materials, financials

Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday, as precious metals miners gained on higher gold prices, while a rise in Manulife Financial shares boosted the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 8.4 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 15,636.33.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, though paring some of its gains after domestic data showed the March trade deficit had widened to a record.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1.2868 to the greenback, or 77.71 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of $1.2818 to $1.2886.

The loonie has been in a holding pattern after hitting a four-week low on Tuesday at $1.2914.

Canada’s trade deficit in March widened to a record $4.14-billion, Statistics Canada said.

But economists said the data was not all bad news for the economy, as exports rose and a surge in imports pointed to strength in domestic demand.

“Some of the investment-related products were up solidly as were some of the consumer products,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “It’s not a clearcut message for the Bank of Canada.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about U.S.-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.75 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 23,836.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.59 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,628.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.87 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 7,065.03 at the opening bell.

Among early decliners were AIG, which dropped 8.3 per cent after the insurer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

Tesla shed 6.1 per cent, extending losses from Wednesday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk cut off analysts asking about the company’s profit potential, despite promises that production of the troubled Model 3 electric car was on track.



