At the open: Wall Street starts lower as mixed retail results, growth stocks weigh

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with hopes of a trade negotiation between the United States and China being offset by mixed results from retailers and a slide in growth stocks including Facebook and Amazon.com Inc .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.02 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,061.48. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.06 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,693.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.56 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,112.83 at the opening bell.

In Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Thursday, after data showed that Canada lost 23,000 jobs in October. Home prices also fell for the first time in eight months in October.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 39.98 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 15,093.14.

Shares in Walmart Inc, the world’s largest retailer, fell 0.8 per cent in early trading despite the company beating quarterly comparable sales estimates.

The results come during a big week for retail earnings, with department store operator Macy’s Inc raising its annual earnings forecast on Wednesday, signaling a strong holiday shopping season.

Shares in rival J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 14.6 per cent after quarterly comparable-store sales fell short of analysts’ estimates.

U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in October as sales of motor vehicles and building materials surged. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.8 percent last month, above the expected 0.5-per-cent rise, but September numbers were revised down.

“Any strong number would imply that consumers are going to continue to spend,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“We’re in an oversold situation, but the market is so nervous, it is subject to headlines.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stocks have got off to a shaky start this month after a sharp selloff in October as investors weigh the prospect of rising interest rates, slowing global economy and trade tensions.

The S&P 500 posted its fifth straight day of declines on Wednesday, as financial stocks were hit by fears of tighter regulations once the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Following a drop in the previous session, JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 0.2 per cent after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc added a $4.02-billion stake in the lender.

Sterling tumbled and the rest of Europe’s share markets groaned on Thursday after a long-awaited Brexit agreement was thrown into chaos as Britain’s chief negotiator for the deal quit just hours after it had been unveiled.

Up until that point markets had looked relatively calm. Asia had cheered news that China and the United States were back in contact about their trade dispute, and oil was inching up again having halted a record losing streak.

But then came the hammer blow with Brexit minister Dominic Raab quitting in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for leaving the European Union.

Story continues below advertisement

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” he said in his resignation letter.

Cue a sterling meltdown. The currency slumped a full 2 cents to $1.2750 and though that made the FTSE stronger -- a weaker pound makes life easier for exporters on the index -- big UK banks the rest of Europe sank swiftly into the red.

“The reaction is sterling shows that the chance of no Brexit deal has spiked,” said Tim Graf, Head of Macro Strategy for EMEA at State Street Global Markets.

“It also introduces thoughts of a leadership challenge (for British Prime Minister Theresa May) which seems likely now.”

The turmoil also boosted demand for safe-haven German government bonds. Ten-year yields on what is regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, fell over three basis points to 0.36 per cent -- its lowest in over two weeks.

UK government bonds saw a rush of demand too with the reflex dive for cover and the sight of state owned bank RBS stocks down almost 9 per cent, drove the biggest fall in 5-year yields since just after the June 2016 Brexit vote.

Story continues below advertisement

EU leaders had said they would meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal, but May now faces the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve what was agreed.

“We are basically trading the headlines.” said Ned Rumpeltin European Head of Currency Strategy at TD Securities in London. “I think a leadership challenge is imminent.”

In the commodity markets, where Brexit may be a sideshow but turbulence is still acute after a 12-day losing streak was set this week, the mood was much calmer.

U.S. oil futures steadied at $56.35 a barrel, after a slight bounce overnight. Brent was up 0.4 per cent at $66.42.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had also ended up 0.8 per cent having fallen the previous day as the sharp slide in oil prices had heightened anxiety about the global growth outlook.

Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8 per cent on the China-U.S. communications, while Australian stocks inched up 0.05 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent.

“While it’s difficult to pin-point a specific event for the risk-off move, recent themes appear to be keeping markets cautious include oil’s recent plummet, Apple’s fall, U.S. political gridlock, China’s slowing growth, tightening liquidity, a hawkish Fed, earnings peak, Italian jitters, and Brexit uncertainty,” wrote economists at ANZ.

Reuters