Before the Bell: TSX set to rise as oil gains, corporate earnings boost Wall Street

Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices rose with renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran that are expected to tighten global crude supply.

The new sanctions took effect on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump, who defied Washington’s allies to impose them, pledged that firms doing business with Tehran would be barred from doing business with the United States.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Ivey PMI data for July is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial names and as China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods revived trade war concerns.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as strong corporate earnings lifted sentiment and higher oil prices helped energy shares.

Oil prices rose on expectations of tighter global supplies due to revived U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

Schlumberger gained 1.2 per cent, Exxon 0.8 per cent and Chevron 0.2 perc ent in premarket trading.

“The indices are poised to open on a higher note as corporate earnings, higher oil prices and less focus on the trade rhetoric lift investor spirits,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

Technology shares were among the most traded, while a rebound in the Shanghai stock market helped drive gains in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies.

E-commerce giant Alibaba gained 1.1 per cent after sources told Reuters that it planned to merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business. JD.com was up 0.8 per cent.

The S&P 500 edged closer to a record it hit on Jan. 26 on Monday, closing within a percentage point of the all-time high for the first time since the current correction began.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term gyrations for the S&P 500, dropped to 10.52 points, level not seen since the early February selloff.

Among the biggest premarket movers was Office Depot, whose shares rose 7.1 per cent after its quarterly results topped analysts’ estimates.

Walt Disney rose 0.7 percent ahead of its results after market close.

Of the 413 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 79.2 per cent have topped estimates. If the beat rate holds, it will be the highest on record, dating back to the first quarter of 1994, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 86 points, or 0.34 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.19 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19.50 points, or 0.26 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Tuesday with revived U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran expected to tighten global supply.

A first batch of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which shipped out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday.

The reimposed sanctions target Iran’s U.S. dollar purchases, metals trading, coal, industrial software and its auto sector.

U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy sector are set to be re-imposed after a 180-day “wind-down period” ending on Nov. 4.

“It is a reality check that this is happening and that Iran’s oil exports will be hurt when the oil sanctions hit it in November,” chief commodities analyst at Commerzbank Bjarne Schieldrop said.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the sanctions were “the most biting sanctions ever imposed.”

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States,” he added.

Gold climbed nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, having drifted near US$1,200 an ounce this week, as the dollar fell versus the yuan while investors focused on strong corporate earnings rather than China-U.S. trade tensions.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher, trading at the 77-cent US level.

The dollar tumbled a quarter of a percent against a basket of its peers on Tuesday, its biggest drop in a week, as expectations grew that the dollar’s recent rally on the back of escalating trade tensions may be coming to an end.

Since mid-April, the dollar has gained more than 6 percent against a basket of its peers and an index of emerging market rivals as the U.S. central bank raised interest rates and trade tensions prompted investors to buy the greenback.

Stocks to watch

Bausch Health Cos Inc., formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, due to an income tax provision and an asset impairment charge.

Aimia Inc.’s largest shareholder, Mittleman Brothers, said on Monday a buyout offer by an Air Canada-led consortium for Aimia’s Aeroplan loyalty program was undervalued.

Shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc. said on Monday that it formed a subsidiary to manage mineral royalties with Franco-Nevada Corp, part of Continental’s plan to diversify revenue sources.

Marriott International fell 3.3 per cent in low volumes after the world’s largest hotel chain signaled weakness in revenue per available room (revPAR) in North America for the third quarter.

Express Scripts fell 1.9 pe rcent after billionaire investor Carl Icahn urged Cigna’s shareholders to vote against the health insurer’s US$52-billion acquisition.

Earnings include: Altus Group Ltd.; American Hotel Income Properties LP; BTB REIT; Continental Resources Inc.; Copper Mountain Mining Corp.; Dream Global REIT; Dream Industrial REIT; Easyhome Ltd.; Ensign Energy Services Inc.; Indigo Books & Music Inc.; Information Services Corp.; Linamar Corp.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; Pioneer Natural Resources Co.; Plains All American Pipeline LP; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers; Saputo Inc.; Slate Office REIT; Stornoway Diamond Corp.; Trinidad Drilling Ltd.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index for July

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for June

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for June. The Street expects an increase of US$16-billion.

Reuters