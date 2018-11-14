Bitcoin extends losses, drops to lowest in more than a year

Bitcoin fell to a more than one-year low on Wednesday, falling below a key support level of $6,000, with traders and analysts unclear on what caused the sudden drop in price.
“The market had been entering a wedge, with the volatility so low,” said Charlie Hayter, founder of industry website Cryptocompare in London, referring a technical chart pattern.
“What you are seeing low is a breakout on the downside. Sometimes when things happen, it takes a while for the true reason to become clear - an exchange trade or regulatory action.”
Bitcoin fell to as low as $5,534. The $6,000 level was a key support level for bitcoin for some time. It was last down 11 percent at $5,571.61.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.