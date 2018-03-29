Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Open this photo in gallery Calendar

Monday April 2

Japan Tankan Large Manufacturing Index and manufacturing PMI

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

Markets closed in Euro zone and U.K.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing for March. The Street’s expectation is 60.0, down from 60.8 in February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for February. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from the previous month.

Earnings include: Callidus Capital Corp.; UrtheCast Corp.

--

Tuesday April 3

Euro zone and U.K. manufacturing PMI

U.S. and Canada new vehicle sales for March.

Earnings include: Trilogy Metals Inc.

--

Wednesday April 4

Japan and China services and composite PMI

Euro zone CPI and jobless rate

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP employment change for March. Consensus is an increase of 203,000 jobs (versus a 235,000 rise in February).

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for February. Consensus is an increase of 1.7 per cent from the previous month.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: CannaRoyalty Corp.; CarMax Inc.; The Intertain Group Ltd.; Uranium Participation Corp.

--

Thursday April 5

Euro zone services and composite PMI, producer price index and retail sales.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for February. Consensus is $2.2-billion, up from $1.9-billion in January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 31.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance. Consensus is a deficit of $56-billion, down from $56.6-billion in January.

Earnings include: Corus Enterainment Inc.; Grande West Transportation Group Inc.; Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

--

Friday April 6

Japan household spending

China foreign reservces

Euro zone retail PMI

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for March. Consensus is an increase of 20,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from February. The unemployment rate is expected to remain 5.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. non-farm payrolls for March. Consensus is an increase of 185,000 (versus a rise of 313,000 in the previous month) with an unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent, falling from 4.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from February and 2.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for March.

(1:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Chicago on economic outlook.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for February. Consensus is an increase of $15-billion.

Earnings include: Monsanto Co.