The Canadian dollar CADUSD on Thursday strengthened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies as investor sentiment improved and the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, climbed to its highest level this year.

The loonie was trading 0.2 per cent higher at 1.3514 per U.S. dollar, or 74.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3494.

The Australian dollar was the only other G10 currency to move higher against the greenback, advancing slightly less than 0.2 per cent.

“The move in crude, along with broadly improving risk sentiment and relatively stable central bank expectations, has allowed the loonie to bounce back from oversold conditions,” said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose as hotter-than-expected economic data failed to erode optimism over a likely pause this month in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.9 per cent higher at $90.16 a barrel on expectations of tighter supply, while the U.S. dollar notched its highest level in six months against a basket of major currencies as the European Central Bank’s signal that it was finished with its rate hike cycle weighed on the euro.

Domestic data showed that wholesale trade grew by 0.2 per cent in July from June, short of estimates for a 1.4 per cent gain, helped by higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year nearly unchanged at 3.691 per cent.