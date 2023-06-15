The Canadian dollar CADUSD strengthened to a nine-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices jumped and investors questioned whether the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates further as the central bank has signalled.

The U.S. dollar tumbled against a basket of major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields fell, one day after the Fed left its benchmark rate on hold while projecting two more increases by the end of 2023.

“The market sees the economy weakening and they don’t think the Federal Reserve is going to be able to continue to raise interest rates,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC.

“Because of this lack of belief, the market has taken the dollar sharply lower today and the Canadian dollar is the beneficiary.”

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% higher at 1.3213 to the greenback, or 75.68 U.S. cents, its strongest intraday level since September last year.

On a technical basis, “the Canadian dollar looks good,” Chandler said. “If we break through 1.32 there is not a lot (of resistance) before 1.30.”

The move higher for the loonie came as data showed Canadian home sales rising 5.1% in May from April, extending the market’s recovery following a year-long slump.

Housing starts tumbled 23% in May compared with the previous month, a much bigger decline than analysts had expected. But manufacturing sales posted surprising growth in April, rising by 0.3% from March.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 3.4% higher at $70.62 a barrel as data showed a jump in refinery runs in top crude importer China.

Canadian bond yields fell across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.9 basis points to 3.362%, after touching on Tuesday its highest level in three months at 3.482%.