The Canadian dollar CADUSD weakened to a two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to its quarterly decline, as domestic GDP data supported the view that the Bank of Canada is finished hiking interest rates.

The loonie was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 1.3570 to the greenback, or 73.69 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Sept. 13 at 1.3576.

For the week, it was also down 0.6 per cent, while it lost 0.5 per cent in September and 2.5 per cent in the third quarter.

“Part of this (move on Friday) was driven by month-end flows so far and also the weak GDP print,” said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

The data suggests “that the Bank of Canada is likely at its terminal rate and that the prior rate hikes are doing their job and working toward slowing activity.”

Canadian economic growth ground to a halt in July as the manufacturing sector posted its biggest decline in more than two years, while a preliminary estimate showed GDP edging up 0.1 per cent in August.

Money markets see a 26 per cent chance of a rate hike at the BoC’s next policy decision on Oct. 26, down from 31 per cent before the data.

“You do have the ramifications of a stronger (U.S.) dollar against most other currencies as well. It does feel like the U.S. is better equipped to deal with this higher-for-longer message that we are seeing play out in the markets,” Rai said.

The U.S. dollar clawed back its earlier decline to stay near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was 1 per cent lower at $90.79 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, with the 10-year down 4.1 basis points at 4.032 per cent.