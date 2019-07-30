 Skip to main content

Market News Canadian dollar falls as investors await Fed rate decision

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Canadian dollar falls as investors await Fed rate decision

Levent Uslu
Toronto
Reuters
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, hovering around a one-month low it hit on Friday, ahead of the widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week.

Money markets are convinced the Fed will cut the key benchmark rate by 25 basis points, but it remains to be seen whether this is going to be a one-off cut or whether more cuts will follow.

At 9:10 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at 1.3177 to the greenback, or 75.89 U.S. cents. The currency on Friday touched its weakest intraday level in nearly one month at 1.3199.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent this month but highlighted the risks that trade wars posed to the global economy.

Canada’s gross domestic product data for May is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 0.1 per cent increase, which could help guide expectations for the direction of interest rates.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose for a fourth day on Tuesday on optimism the Fed will cut interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years, supporting fuel consumption in the world’s biggest oil user.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4 per cent to 57.07 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 1 cent to yield 1.495 per cent and the 10-year falling 1 cent to yield 1.477 per cent.

The gap between Canada’s 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 0.5 basis points to a spread of 58.4 basis points in favour of the U.S. bond, the widest gap since June 19.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter