Canadian dollar gains on better-than-expected GDP growth

Canadian dollar gains on better-than-expected GDP growth

Toronto
Reuters
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision, as domestic data showed that gross domestic product grew more than expected in May.

Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in May, beating estimates for 0.1 per cent growth, thanks to a rebound in manufacturing, according to data from Statistics Canada.

The data supported investor expectations that the Bank of Canada will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent this year, after the central bank made clear earlier this month it had no intention of easing monetary policy, diverging from some other major central banks.

Story continues below advertisement

Money markets are convinced the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, but it remains to be seen whether this is going to be a one-time cut or whether more reductions will follow.

At 9:13 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 1.3119 to the greenback, or 76.23 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3119 to 1.3160.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose for a fifth day, as U.S. inventories dropped and as investors expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs. U.S. crude oil futures were up 1 per cent at $58.65 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 2.5 cents to yield 1.546 per cent and the 10-year falling 19 cents to yield 1.514 per cent.

