The Canadian dollar CADUSD was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but was headed for a weekly decline as stronger-than-expected U.S. and Canadian jobs data added to recent upward pressure on bond yields.

The loonie was trading 0.4 per cent higher at 1.3650 to the greenback, or 73.26 U.S. cents, extending its recovery from a six-month low at 1.3785 the day before.

For the week, it was down 0.5 per cent as a spike in bond yields rattled investors globally.

Canada’s economy more than tripled expectations by adding 63,800 jobs in September and wages continued to soar, data showed, upping the chances for another rate hike.

“With today’s report, higher for longer (interest rates) from the Bank of Canada looks reasonable,” said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

Money markets see a 40 per cent chance of a tightening at the BoC’s next policy announcement on Oct. 25, up from 28 per cent before the data.

U.S. job growth also surged in September, boosting the greenback against a basket of major currencies.

Analysts are sticking to their bullish forecasts on the Canadian dollar for the coming year, maintaining that the currency is undervalued and could benefit from Canada’s close economic ties with the United States, a Reuters poll found.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major currencies, settled 0.6 per cent higher at $82.79 a barrel, recouping some recent losses, while Canadian government bond yields moved higher across much of the curve.

The 10-year was up 2 basis points at 4.155 per cent, but stopping short of the 16-year high it touched on Tuesday at 4.292 per cent.