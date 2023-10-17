The Canadian dollar CADUSD weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors dialed back bets on a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week after domestic data showed an unexpected easing of inflation.

Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September and underlying core measures also eased. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hold steady at the 4.0 per cent rate recorded in August.

Money markets see a 16 per cent chance that the Canadian central bank will raise its benchmark rate, which sits at a 22-year high of 5 per cent, in a policy announcement on Oct. 25, down from 43 per cent before the data.

The CPI data “shows the bank is making progress on its inflation goal by keeping rates at a restrictive level,” said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

“It does feel like there is a bit of a divergence developing between the U.S. and Canadian economies, and the weakness in the Canadian dollar is reflective of that.”

Separate data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected last month, boosting U.S. bond yields.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4 per cent lower at 1.3667 to the greenback, or 73.17 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.3702.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, moved higher ahead of a trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 per cent at $86.99 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 2-year eased 2.5 basis points to 4.877 per cent, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent widened by 10.4 basis points to 30 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.