The Canadian dollar CADUSD dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after preliminary data showed the domestic economy contracting in June, a possible sign that higher borrowing costs are working to slow activity.

The loonie was trading 0.1 per cent lower at 1.324 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 11 at 1.3249. For the week, the currency was also down 0.1 per cent.

Canada’s economy grew 0.3 per cent in May and likely contracted 0.2 per cent in June, pointing toward a slowdown that could bring an end to the Bank of Canada’s monetary tightening campaign that has pushed interest rates to a 22-year high.

The data suggests “that underlying momentum is weakening as higher borrowing costs begin to bite,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

Separate data showed that annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, a trend that, if sustained, could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy boosted Wall Street and the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $80.58 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve. The 10-year was down 8.1 basis points at 3.536 per cent, while it dropped 4.1 basis points further below the U.S. equivalent to a gap of 43.6 basis points.