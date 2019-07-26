Canadian dollar hits one-month low as GDP report boosts greenback

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showing stronger-than-expected growth in the U.S. economy that was supportive of the greenback.

The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies after the data, which could support the view that an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of the month would not be the start of major easing by the central bank.

At 9:50 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 1.3186 to the greenback, or 75.84 U.S. cents.The currency touched its lowest intraday level since June 26 at 1.3194.

Story continues below advertisement

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose and was on track for a weekly increase as geopolitical tensions over Iran remained unresolved, although flagging prospects for global economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war capped gains. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2 per cent to $56.15 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 cent to yield 1.453 per cent and the 10-year rising 9 cents to yield 1.457 per cent.

The gap between Canada’s 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 2.4 basis points to a spread of 63.1 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond, the biggest gap since June 18.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.