The Canadian dollar CADUSD weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as investors dialed back their bets for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada after domestic data showed inflation cooling more than expected.

Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped to 2.8 per cent in June, a 27-month low and below the 3 per cent rate expected by economists, while the average of two of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) core measures of underlying inflation was slightly lower at 3.8 per cent, Statistics Canada data showed.

Money markets see a 20 per cent chance of the BoC raising its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Sept. 6, down from 25 per cent before the release of the inflation data.

Last week, the Canadian central bank lifted its policy rate to a 22-year high of 5 per cent.

“Our view is that (due to) the lagged effects of previous hikes, with inflation trending in the right direction, they’re (the Bank of Canada) probably going to be able to pause and allow rates to do their thing,” said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

Separate data showed Canadian housing starts rose 41 per cent in June compared with the previous month, the largest increase in the last 10 years, led by groundbreaking on multiple-unit urban homes.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 1.3240 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Tuesday at 1.3243.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was up 0.2 per cent at $74.26 a barrel as investors weighed a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 5.2 basis points at 3.349 per cent.