Canadian dollar hits six-week low on trade tensions, lower exports

The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after domestic data showed a decrease in exports and as investors weighed the prospect of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada posted a narrower trade surplus in June as exports fell by 5.1 per cent. It was the first drop for exports since February and reversed a big increase in May.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by an escalation of trade tensions. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap 10 per cent tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

At 10:21 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 1.3245 to the greenback, or 75.50 U.S. cents. The currency hit its lowest intraday since June 20 at 1.3265.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose on Friday, regaining some ground after its biggest fall in years on the escalation of trade tensions. U.S. crude oil futures were up 3.3 per cent at $55.73 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year rose 4 cents to yield 1.456 per cent and the 10-year was up 9 cents to yield 1.387 per cent.

The 10-year yield hits its lowest intraday level since November 2016 at 1.355 per cent.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.