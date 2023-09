The Canadian dollar CADUSD strengthened to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors raised bets on additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada following hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Canada’s annual inflation rate in August jumped to 4.0 per cent from 3.3 per cent in July on higher gasoline prices. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hit 3.8 per cent.

“Today’s above-consensus print is likely to lift market-implied odds on a final hike at the Bank of Canada’s October meeting, and the oversold nature of the Canadian dollar going into the release suggests that exchange rate gains could be generated in the shorter term,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Money markets see a roughly 40 per cent chance that the Canadian central bank will tighten next month, up from 23 per cent before the inflation data.

Earlier this month, the BoC left its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5 per cent but said it could raise borrowing costs again should inflationary pressures persist.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 per cent higher at 1.3387 to the greenback, or 74.70 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Aug. 10 at 1.3383.

Higher oil prices added to support for the loonie. U.S. crude oil futures were up 2 per cent at $93.31 a barrel, extending recent gains, while the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian government bond yields climbed across the curve. The 10-year was up 11.9 basis points at 3.871 per cent, its highest since October 2008.