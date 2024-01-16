The Canadian dollar CADUSD weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but the decline was much less than for the other G10 currencies as domestic inflation data reduced expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 1.3460 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.29 U.S., after earlier touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 14 at 1.3500.

“If you are looking for data to signal a rate cut is imminent, this isn’t it,” Leslie Preston, a senior economist at TD Economics, said in a note. “December’s inflation report underscores that the last mile of getting inflation all the way back to 2 per cent is the hardest.”

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December from 3.1 per cent in November and core measures were hotter than expected, a sign of sticky inflation ahead of an interest rate decision on Jan. 24.

The BoC is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5 per cent next week. Money markets see a one-third chance that the central bank will begin cutting rates in March, down from nearly 50 per cent before the data.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.8 per cent against a basket of major currencies as investors also tempered their expectations for an early rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, edged 0.1 per cent higher to $72.78 a barrel as investors weighed the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve. The 2-year was up 6.5 basis points at 3.859 per cent, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by about one basis point to 33.5 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.