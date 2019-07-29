 Skip to main content

Market News Canadian dollar rebounds from 1-month low ahead of Fed rate decision

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Canadian dollar rebounds from 1-month low ahead of Fed rate decision

Toronto
Reuters
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, recovering from a one-month low it hit on Friday, ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week, for what would be the first rate cut since the financial crisis.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada diverged from some other major central banks, making clear it had no intention of easing monetary policy as it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

At 9:26 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at 1.3150 to the greenback, or 76.05 U.S. cents. The currency on Friday touched its weakest intraday level in nearly one month at 1.3199.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose on Monday despite pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect of slower economic growth globally that could reduce demand for crude. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4 per cent at $56.44 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year rose 1 cent to yield 1.468 per cent and the 10-year was up 8 cents to yield 1.457 per cent.

The gap between Canada’s 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 2.5 basis points to a spread of 59 basis points in favour of the U.S. bond. On Friday, it touched its widest gap in nearly five weeks at 61.5 basis points.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter