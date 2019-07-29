Canadian dollar rebounds from 1-month low ahead of Fed rate decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, recovering from a one-month low it hit on Friday, ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week, for what would be the first rate cut since the financial crisis.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada diverged from some other major central banks, making clear it had no intention of easing monetary policy as it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent.

At 9:26 a.m., the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at 1.3150 to the greenback, or 76.05 U.S. cents. The currency on Friday touched its weakest intraday level in nearly one month at 1.3199.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose on Monday despite pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect of slower economic growth globally that could reduce demand for crude. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4 per cent at $56.44 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year rose 1 cent to yield 1.468 per cent and the 10-year was up 8 cents to yield 1.457 per cent.

The gap between Canada’s 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 2.5 basis points to a spread of 59 basis points in favour of the U.S. bond. On Friday, it touched its widest gap in nearly five weeks at 61.5 basis points.

