The Canadian dollar CADUSD was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency unable to claw back its weekly decline as the recent rise in global bond yields crimped investor sentiment.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3540 to the greenback, or 73.86 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since June 1 at 1.3574. For the week, the currency was down 0.8 per cent, its fifth straight weekly decline.

The Canadian dollar is “reacting to changes in global risk appetite and commodity prices more than domestic drivers,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

“We’re increasingly skeptical the Canadian economy will prove able to weather the rise in global borrowing costs that is currently unfolding, and now expect strain to emerge in a more profound way within months.”

Canada’s economy could be particularly sensitive to higher interest rates after households borrowed heavily during the pandemic to participate in a red-hot housing market.

Global shares were stuck on Friday around two-month lows after a week that saw U.S. yields soar to near 16-year peaks as investors prepped for interest rates to remain higher for longer.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was up 1 per cent at $81.17 a barrel but was headed for a weekly decline as China’s economic woes eclipsed signs of tight supply.

Domestic data showed producer prices grew by 0.4 per cent in July from June, while the pace of annual decline slowed to 2.7 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 4.1 basis points to 3.727 per cent, after touching on Thursday its highest intraday level in nearly 15 years at 3.828 per cent.