The close: Markets fall as oil plummets on global demand concerns

North American stock prices shed earlier gains on Tuesday while oil prices plunged on persistent concerns of weakening global demand.

The TSX and U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index turned negative after energy stocks were depressed by falling Brent and U.S. crude futures. Oil prices tumbled 7 per cent, with U.S. crude touching its lowest level in a year.

Brent and U.S. crude extended their fall from Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up prices. Both crude benchmarks have fallen more than 20 per cent since peaking at four-year highs in early October.

“It’s like a run on the bank,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It’s getting to the point where it doesn’t seem to be about fundamentals anymore, but a total collapse in price.”

U.S. natural gas futures, however, soared to their highest since November 2014 on forecasts for colder weather.

Earlier, stocks had risen after White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington had resumed trade talks with China and characterized the development as “very positive.” Technology stocks bounced back a day after a rout that led the S&P 500’s nearly 2-per-cent decline.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.69 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,286.49, the S&P 500 lost 4.04 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,722.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.01 points, or 0 per cent, to 7,200.88.6.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 24.62 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,131.78.

Energy stocks dropped 2.8 per cent. Cenovus Energy Inc. fell 4.1 per cent, while Encana Corp. lost 3.8 pe cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. finished down 3.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Marijuana producers pushed health care stocks 2.1 per cent lower. Aphria Inc. lost 8.8 per cent, while Aurora Cannabis inc. closed down 5 per cent.

Conversely, Rogers Communications Inc. jumped 3.4 per cent, reaching an all-time high.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, steadying after it touched the weakest level in nearly four months earlier in the session as a sell-off in oil accelerated.

The slide in oil prices “is delivering a very, very hard blow to the Canadian dollar,” said Karl Schamotta, director global markets strategy at Cambridge Global Payments. “The correlation between WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and the Canadian dollar has risen quite substantially.”

The one-month rolling correlation between the Canadian dollar and oil rose to 85 percent on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating that the currency and the commodity move mostly in the same direction. As recently as August, the correlation was negative.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at $1.3249 to the greenback, or 75.48 U.S. cents. Still, the currency touched $1.3264, its weakest intraday level since July 20

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.12 per cent.

The U.S. dollar index, which has steadily climbed as the U.S.-China trade dispute has escalated, dipped 0.2 per cent.

“To the extent that we get movement in the tariff discussion the market will view that as a positive,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

The pound rose 0.8 per cent to $1.2953 after reports that the United Kingdom and the European Union had agreed upon the text of a Brexit agreement and that British Prime Minister Theresa May would hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The euro also rose from a 16-month low, last up 0.4 to $1.1264, though its gains were capped by concerns over Italy’s budget and downbeat German investor sentiment data.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 3.1452 per cent, from 3.189 percent late on Friday. The Treasury market was closed on Monday for the Veterans Day holiday.

U.S. crude fell 7.88 per cent to $55.21 per barrel and Global benchmark Brent crude fell $5.12 a barrel to a session low of $65 a barrel in post-settlement trade.

But front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange jumped 7.7 per cent.

Reuters