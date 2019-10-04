At midday: TSX rises as U.S. jobs data eases growth fears

Modest job growth in the United States buoyed world stock markets broadly on Friday, helping calm markets after one of the worst weeks for equities in months.

The unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy fell to a 50-year low in September, helping ease worries that the United States was on a path to recession after weak data earlier this week showed a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing and services. The string of weak data had sharply raised market expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

“We’ve had such a string of bad news, that anything that shows the economy is doing better than perhaps people have been talking about is well received,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.73 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,395/76.

Still, the main TSX index is on track for its biggest weekly fall since December 2018, as signals of slowdown in the world’s largest economies roiled financial markets globally.

Shares in industrial firm Richelieu Hardware, up nearly 4 per cent, was the top gainer after reporting third-quarter results.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp gained 1 per cent after the news and information provider said it had acquired business-to-business events specialist FC Business Intelligence (FCBI).

The Canadian dollar strengthened as oil prices rallied and domestic data showed the trade deficit narrowed in August.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.36 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.15 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 26,333.19, the S&P 500 gained 13.37 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,924 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,905.77.

Bond yields were little changed, suggesting that investors remain concerned about the U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 1.5187 per cent, from 1.536 per cent late on Thursday.

Talks between Beijing and Washington will resume next week to work towards a truce in the protracted trade spat between the world’s two largest economies, although hopes of a definitive agreement are pretty low.

Traders see a 85 per cent chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent-2.00 per cent in October, up from 39.6 per cent on Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The Fed has already cut rates twice this year as policymakers try to limit the damage caused by the bruising trade war.

“This data probably reinforces the case that the U.S. is now beginning to feel the effects of the ongoing global slowdown and probably strengthens the case for additional rate cuts, if the Fed chooses to go down that path,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.

Global equities could fall as much as 15-20 per cent if negotiations break down and President Donald Trump follows through with his threat of car imports tariffs, UBS global chief investment officer Mark Haefele warned on Friday.

The Swiss bank reckons there’s a 50 per cent probability that additional duties will be announced by the year-end, potentially pushing global growth down to 3 per cent next year, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

“Without a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, we see limited upside for stocks in the near-term, and given the risks of further escalation we hold a modest tactical underweight on equities,” he said.

Easing concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy bolstered oil prices, with U.S. crude up 1.3 per cent to $53.13 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.8 per cent to $58.76 per barrel.

