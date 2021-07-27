 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Market News

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Asian stocks hit 2021 lows on China tech selling, real yields drop before Fed

Carolyn Cohn and Alun John
London/Hong Kong
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Asian stocks hit their lowest this year on Tuesday on a third straight session of selling in Chinese internet giants, and real bond yields hit record lows ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hong Kong benchmark fell 4.57%, its third day of declines, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 8.69% to its lowest since its inception in July 2020. It has fallen around 17% in three days and has lost 44% from a February peak.

Big decliners included Meituan and Alibaba , whose shares fell 16.1% and 5.5% respectively. Both were down for the third successive day with investors expecting the companies’ food delivery arms to be affected by new regulations guaranteeing workers above minimum pay.

Story continues below advertisement

Chinese bluechips dropped 3.53%, also hitting 2021 lows, thanks to regulatory crackdowns in the education and property sectors.

“The market seems to be uncertain whether there will be more policy changes for fintech, social media platforms, delivery platforms and ride hailing platforms,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

“Each has their own issue and faces different regulatory actions, so the market is looking for ‘which technology subsector will be next?’”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.2% to its lowest level since end-December, having slid 2.45% the previous day.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.49%, however, and Australian shares were up 0.5%.

Asian weakness weighed on European stocks, which fell 0.92%, moving further away from recent record highs. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.23%. Global stocks fell 0.35%.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.24% after all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs for a second straight session on Monday, on optimism ahead of a slew of tech earnings this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp are set to publish quarterly results late on Tuesday, with Amazon due later in the week.

In addition, the Fed will begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with investors set to scrutinize a statement and press conference from Chair Jerome Powell due late Wednesday.

They will be looking to see how the central bank will balance fast-rising prices with the complication of increased coronavirus infections.

“While we expect the Federal Reserve to prove more hawkish than expected...the negative impact on the equity market should be quite subdued as easy monetary policy is still there for quite a while,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Real, or inflation-adjusted, bond yields in the United States and Europe have fallen to record lows and on Tuesday, the yield on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) hit -1.147%, down 4 basis points on the day. German inflation-linked bond yields also extended their recent falls, hitting a new low at around -1.747%.

ING Bank strategist Antoine Bouvet said the fall in real yields could be explained by thin market liquidity and hefty central bank bond buying.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course there are macro worries, and the phase of growth acceleration of this cycle looks to be over, but this does not justify rates where they are,” he said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes slipped one basis point and 10-year German Bund yields dropped 2.6 basis points, close to a 5-1/2 month low set on Monday.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.18% against a basket of currencies and the euro slipped 0.2% versus the dollar. The dollar also fell 0.2% against the yen.

U.S. crude dropped 0.45% to $71.60 a barrel amid concern surging COVID-19 cases worldwide could impact demand.

Gold was steady at $1,798.86 per ounce.

Bitcoin was trading around $37,100 from a Monday peak of $40,581 after Amazon.com offered a qualified denial of a weekend news report that said it was preparing to accept cryptocurrencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies