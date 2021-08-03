 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Market News

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Bonds take a breather, as Tencent takes a hit

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The government bond market rally that had sent U.S. Treasury yields under 1.2% and the entire German curve negative fizzled out on Tuesday, though there were more problems in China as internet giant Tencent took another battering.

Rising bank shares helped Europe’s main markets make a steady start but the real action was elsewhere.

A Chinese state-media outlet branding online games “spiritual opium” was enough to send Tencent tumbling as much as 10% in Asia, hot on the heels of its worst month in nearly a decade.

Story continues below advertisement

The panic also engulfed gaming rivals NetEase, XD and GMGE and meant a closely-watched China tech index slumped 2.3% in its worst day since mid-June.

“China is exerting control over its tech sector and this has already driven a very sharp de-rating,” Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer said.

He said that there would be no reversal in Beijing although the more than 40% slump in many of the biggest Chinese tech firms since February meant valuations versus record high U.S. tech giants meant they might be now worth a “revisit.”

The other big moves were the Australian dollar which jumped half a percent after its central bank stood its ground on tapering its bond buying program from next month despite ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, lurked just off one-month lows after disappointing economic data on Monday. It had also pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield as low as 1.151%, its lowest since July 20.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell to its lowest since early February at -0.486%. It was last up less than a basis point at -0.47%.

Its 30-year yield, which turned negative and sent the whole German yield curve into negative territory on Monday, was hovering around 0%.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is some definite downside bias in the dollar now,” said Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at fund manager Lombard Odier in Switzerland. “You are starting to a see a rotation of growth away from the U.S.”

In commodity markets, oil steadied having slumped 3% on Monday on a combination of U.S. and Chinese economic worries and whether the sharp rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases around the world would be severe enough to hurt global growth.

Brent crude was up 33 cents in London at $73.28 per barrel. U.S. crude inched up to $71.56 a barrel while gold and industrial metal copper were both slightly lower at $1,810.45 per ounce and 9,594.50 a tonne respectively.

With files from Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies