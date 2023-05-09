Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped in cautious trading a day ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer hints on the path of interest rates.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.83 points, or 0.57%, at 20,467.32.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with a slew of dour earnings forecasts from companies such as Apple supplier Skyworks weighing on sentiment, while investors focused on a debt-ceiling deadlock.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.84 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,589.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.87 points, or 0.34%, at 4,124.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.14 points, or 0.50%, to 12,195.78 at the opening bell.

Regional bank shares, which had failed to hold on to their short-lived bounce a day earlier, extended declines, with Pacwest Bancorp falling 7.7% and Western Alliance dropping 5.5% in early trading.

Markets are waiting for an update on the debt ceiling from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House later in the day.

Worries of a potential government default loom over Washington as early as June 1, if Congress does not act to resolve the deadlock.

Yields on U.S. short-dated Treasury bills jumped sharply as investors sold off bonds, which mature as early as June. That weighed on shares of high-growth companies, including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp , which fell about 0.5% each.

The action-packed week will see the release of the much-awaited inflation data on Wednesday. The Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.4% in April after gaining 0.1% in March.

Reports on producer prices, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment are all lined up for the week.

“What you’re seeing is a market trying to understand where we are economically, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to up to 5% in a very short amount of time,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

“It would behoove the Fed to pause and see what kind of impact their moves have on the overall economy.”

Wall Street’s three main indexes ended the previous session flat, but the growth-oriented Nasdaq 100 index touched a more than eight-month high, while the NYSE FANG+TM index jumped to its highest since April 2022.

