The euro traded higher and the spread between French and German bond yields tightened on Monday after incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron won a larger than expected share in the first round of the French election.

With 96 per cent of the votes counted for Sunday’s first round, Macron garnered 27.41 per cent of the votes and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen won 24.03 per cent. Macron will now go into a runoff against Le Pen on April 24.

A Le Pen victory could send shockwaves through France and Europe in ways similar to Britain’s vote in 2016 to leave the European Union (EU).

The first round result saw Macron record a bigger lead than he managed in 2017 but it was close, leaving the euro just 0.3 per cent higher on the day at US$1.0910, after it initially rose to US$1.0955 overnight then fell to US$1.0874.

The French 10-year bond yield was little changed at 1.275 per cent, near its highest level since mid-2015 at 1.296 per cent that was reached on Friday.

The spread between the French 10-year yield and its German peer narrowed by 4 basis points to 50.2 basis points. (A basis point is 1/100 of a percentage point.)

“While Macron’s first round lead over Le Pen was bigger than he managed in 2017, polls point to a much narrower race for the second round [53-47 per cent],” Danske Bank analysts said in a note.

“With Macron’s re-election far from assured, markets will keep a close eye on polls in the coming two weeks.”

The mood in equity markets was cautious with the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, lower by 0.3 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was lower by 0.7 per cent, but outperformance was seen in France’s CAC 40, which has risen 0.3 per cent.

In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 in London fell 0.4 per cent and Germany’s DAX shed 0.7 per cent.

“You have to have a bias to the market overall – the bias in our mind is negative because of this combination of slowing growth, higher inflation and higher yields, tighter financial conditions,” said Hani Redha, multi-asset portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments.

The weakness in markets on Monday could be particularly attributed to the continued sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and Europe’s government bonds, he added.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose as high as 2.7840 per cent during Asia-Pacific trading hours, the highest level since January 2019, for a 125 basis point rise so far this year.

Markets have raced to price in the risk of larger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve with futures implying rises of 50 basis points at both the May and June meetings.

This underlines the importance of the March U.S. consumer price report on Tuesday where the median forecast is for a leap of 1.2 per cent, taking annual inflation to an eye-watering 8.5 per cent.

China’s inflation figures surprised on the high side on Monday although were still relatively modest at 1.5 per cent year-on-year in March.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.6 per cent to 26,821.52 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 3 per cent to 21,208.30.

But that still saw yields on China’s ten-year government bonds fall below U.S. Treasury yields for the first time in 12 years on Monday.

Oil prices fell after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued.

Brent crude futures were trading lower by 2.2 per cent at US$100.50 per barrel and U.S. crude futures were down 2.4 per cent at US$95.92 per barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1946.00 an ounce after a 1.1 per cent gain last week.

- Reuters, AP

