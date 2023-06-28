European shares climbed on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat U.S. economic news eased global growth concerns, while the embattled yen hit a 15-year low against the euro and Japan hinted at intervention to prevent further losses.

Treasury yields inched higher on the strength of U.S. data, combined with hawkish commentary emerging from Portugal at a gathering of central bank heavyweights including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

European inflation and rate hike hints from Portugal were the focus for Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Advisors.

“Unless you get some big exogenous shock between now and the next ECB meeting, they’re going to hike rates again,” he said.

In Britain, the blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 0.51 per cent in early trading, while Germany’s DAX added 0.72 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.74 per cent.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. economy continues to show resilience in the face of tighter monetary conditions, he added.

“Recession probability models in the U.S. project a 55-70 per cent to 65-70 per cent probability we’ll get a recession in the next 12 months. But we’ve been hearing this for the last 12 months, and it’s not here,” said Graf.

A broader bullish sentiment helped MSCI’s broadest index of global shares tick up 0.2 per cent. at 0845 GMT.

U.S. money market futures now imply around a 77 per cent chance of a hike to 5.25-5.5 per cent, and slightly more risk of a further move to 5.5-5.75 per cent, which nudged short-term Treasury yields higher.

In equities, U.S. stock futures eased, with those on the S&P 500 down 0.2 per cent and those on the Nasdaq 100 down 0.5 per cent, after a Wall Street Journal report that Washington was considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

The report knocked Nvidia 4 per cent lower in the premarket on Wednesday.

Bond yields also moved sharply higher in Europe after a bevy of central bankers sounded hawkish on inflation and warned rates would likely have to stay higher for longer.

Markets imply a 90-per-cent probability of an ECB rate hike to 3.75 per cent in July and a peak around 4.0 per cent.

That underpinned the euro at US$1.0954, while keeping it near a 15-year peak of 157.98 yen.

The dollar had hit a near eight-month top of 144.18 yen , before easing back to 143.85 as Japanese officials again protested against the yen’s weakness.

Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on Wednesday warned against further falls in the yen, saying authorities would take an appropriate response if moves became excessive.

Markets are wary in case Japan intervenes to buy the yen as it did last October, which knocked the dollar down from 151.94 to as low as 144.50 in a matter of hours.

Yet a rally in the yen looks unlikely while the Bank of Japan maintains its super-easy monetary policy, analysts said.

“Following BOJ Governor Ueda’s consistently dovish message and weak Japanese wage growth, market participants now lack the conviction the BOJ will soon tighten its monetary policy,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA.

“So we now see a higher risk Japanese authorities will step into the market to prop up the JPY.”

Japan’s Nikkei share average surged 2 per cent after four sessions of losses, as technology sector stocks tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was little changed.

In commodities, gold hovered at a three-month low of US$1,909 an ounce, after finding support at the recent three-month low of US$1,909.99.

Oil prices edged up after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but they remain uncomfortably close to lows for the year so far.

Brent dropped about a dollar after earlier highs to US$71.92 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 0.5 per cent cents to US$67.33.

- Reuters

