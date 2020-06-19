 Skip to main content
Premarket: European shares rise ahead of EU leaders meeting

London
The U.S. dollar recovered overnight losses and European stocks rose on Friday, even as coronavirus cases increased in some countries, as markets reassessed expectations for an economic recovery before a key European Union meeting.

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases by the end of June 18, 25 of them in the capital city, Beijing. Infections also rose in the United States this week.

“The rise in infection rates over the past two weeks has increased the levels of uncertainty as to the effect this might have on any recovery and whether it will be V-shaped, as markets appear to be currently pricing, or whether it will be a much longer U-shaped type of rebound,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, edged up overnight and was up around 0.1% at 0700 GMT.

European stocks rose, with the Stoxx 600 up around half a percent at 365.34.

Oil prices rose around 1%, adding to gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and their allies promised to meet commitments on cutting supply and two major oil traders said demand was recovering well.

U.S. crude futures rose 2.1% to $39.64 a barrel and Brent futures were up 1.8% at $42.27 a barrel, the highest in more than a week.

The dollar slipped overnight but recovered in early London trading and was still heading for its best week in a month. Against a basket of currencies it was at 97.415, down less than 0.1% on the day.

European Union leaders meet via teleconferencing on Friday to discuss proposals for a 750 billion-euro EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund.

The meeting is expected to be only a first step towards a consensus on a joint economic rescue fund that has so far been a tug-of-war between fiscally conservative northern countries and high-debt southerners.

“There’s little hope for an agreement on the recovery fund any time soon,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss.

“The issue will have to be thrashed out at a later summit, possibly next month, although one hasn’t been scheduled yet. Remember that agreement has to be unanimous on these issues, so even tiny Austria can in effect veto the German-French proposal.”

The euro inched up from two-week lows at $1.1208. It rallied when the fund was announced last month but has slipped this week as uncertainties mount over whether the plan can be delivered.

Demand for safe German government debt declined, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield up around 1 basis point, at -0.393% .

Reuters

